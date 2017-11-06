Target reveals its top Black Friday deals, new hours for 2017 sale

NEW YORK – Target has released its Black Friday 2017 ad, giving a sneak peak Monday at the upcoming door-busters.

The company will also change its hours this year to keep pace with customer habits – Target found that shoppers showed up on Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year, but there was a drop off once it got late.

On Thanksgiving, doors will be open at 6 p.m. and close at midnight local time. On Black Friday stores will reopen at 6 a.m.

“These new hours will accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in stores for the past several years,” Target said in a press release.

The retailer is also offering “early access” for Target credit card holders who will be able to shop on Target.com from “more than 100 Black Friday deals” on Wednesday, Nov. 22

Some of the largest discounts this year include televisions, Xbox One S and Playstation 4 consoles, hundreds of toys, beauty sets and sweaters and fleeces, among others.

See the images of the full ad below: