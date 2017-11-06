‘Stump the Host’ with recyclables!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Nancy Drumheller, Public Affairs Manager of the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, quizzes the Virginia This Morning team on what can and cannot be recycled. Nancy walks us through common household items and explains what is recyclable. The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, CVWMA, is located at 2100 W. Laburnum Avenue, Suite 105 in Richmond. You can learn more by calling 804-340-0900 or by visiting http://cvwma.com/. You can also check out the CVWMA on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Central-Virginia-Waste-Management-Authority-105509745524/, twitter: @CVWMA2, and Instagram @cvwma.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTRAL VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY}