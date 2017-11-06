Officer shot multiple times in Portsmouth, suspect in custody

Woman killed on Hull Street Road
Posted 5:35 pm, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40PM, November 6, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- A female officer was shot multiple times in the 2500 block of Hickory Street in Portsmouth, according to police.

The call came in Monday around 2:45 p.m, affiliate WTKR reports.

The officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General by ambulance.

According to Detective Misty Holley, the officer was on duty at the time of the shooting. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Holley also confirmed that they have brought a male teenager into custody.

