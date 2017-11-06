23-year-old Chesterfield woman killed on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Hull Street Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

“A 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling east on Hull Street Road when it ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and struck a tree in the median,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.”The driver of the vehicle, Lauren N. Goode, 23, of the 22700 block of Hull Street Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Monday.

The investigation into the crash was considered on-going.

Information about Lauren Goode, or the crash, can be sent here.