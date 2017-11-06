Impress your guests this holiday season with these quick and easy hors-d’oeuvres

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef John Ellis with Kroger visits our kitchen to whip up four tasty appetizers that you can serve through the holiday season. Chef John shows us how some of the dishes can be prepared in advance to take some stress off the big day. Chef John prepares for us: asparagus bundles wrapped with asiago cheese and prosciutto; pitted dates stuffed with gorgonzola and wrapped in bacon; a caprese kebob of grape tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil; and lastly a sweet oat cake topped with fig spread and blue cheese crumbles. For more information you can check out https://www.kroger.com/