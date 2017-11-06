× 81-year-old man drowns at Falling Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department released the identity of the adult male who drowned on last week at Falling Creek Reservoir.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, a boat occupied by two men capsized in Falling Creek Reservoir. One man attempted to help the other to safety, but both continued to struggle. When the first man went to retrieve the boat, the second man, Fitcher W. Wilkins Sr., 81, went under water and did not resurface.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS responded and began searching Falling Creek Reservoir for Wilkins, of the 4100 block of Britannia Road in Richmond.

The search was suspended at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, and resumed the following morning. At about 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, members of the Scuba Rescue Team recovered Wilkins’ body, which was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police continue to investigate this incident, but said at this point foul play is not suspected.