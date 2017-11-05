× ‘Chef Kali’ loves to cook

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re hungry, Kali’s the guy you want around. He loves to cook!

He fell in love with cooking while taking a culinary class and it has since become one of his favorite things to do.

He does most of the cooking in his current home and even made everyone in his school pancakes one day.

He hopes to pursue this passion and become a Chef in the future.

While he does love most of his other classes, Kali is responsible about doing the work and getting his assignments completed.

He can also be counted on to do his chores and contribute to the household.

When not in the kitchen Kali has a great time getting on the court and playing basketball with his peers.

