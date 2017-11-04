Patrick Henry wins Tomato Bowl over Lee-Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, VA - Patrick Henry's Jamel Jackson recovered a Lee-Davis fumble in the fourth quarter and took it 18 yards for a touchdown and after scoring the game winning two-point conversion, the Patriots edged the Confederates 15-14 to win the 59th Tomato Bowl.

Lee Davis led 14-7 at the half behind two Josh Rice touchdowns; a three yard run and a 27 yard reception. Rice rushed for 162 yards on 25 carries.

The Confederates kept the lead through the fourth quarter when Brandon Sullivan forced a Rice fumble and Jackson would scoop it up for the score.