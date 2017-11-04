Monacan beats Huguenot to complete first 10-0 season in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Korey Bridy and Taylor Green had their usual big nights on offense for Monacan, but it was a halfback option pass in the first quarter, from an offensive lineman, that got the Chiefs going en route to a 35-13 win over Huguenot.

The win gives Monacan their first 10-0 perfect regular season in school history.

Bridy finished with 128 yards rushing and two scores while Green had 143 yards receiving and another touchdown, but it was lineman Colin Campbell who took a lateral from quarterback Syour Flood and then heaved an option pass to Arturo Mendoza who completed the 69 yard scoring play.

Monacan will likely be the #2 seed in the 4A regional playoffs. Merlys Manuel had two 4th quarter touchdown passes for Huguenot which falls to 5-5 but still earns a spot in the 4A postseason as well.