Mills Godwin shuts out Deep Run to make playoffs for 1st time since 2013

Henrico, VA - Mills Godwin limited Deep Run to 109 yards of offense and had four interceptions as the Eagles advance to the Region 5B Playoffs for the first time since 2013 after a 17-0 win. They have not allowed a point in the last 10 quarters.

Godwin's offense did their job in the first half; behind a 28 yard field goal from Marcus Wisch and then an eight yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rife to Allen Massie. The Eagles led 10-0 at the half.

That score held up all the way through the fourth quarter when the Eagles finished the shutout on a 28 yard Samuel McRoberts pick six, the Eagles fourth and final interception of the game.

Mills Godwin clinched the 7th seed in the Region 5B playoffs and will travel to the two time defending State Champs Highland Springs next Friday.