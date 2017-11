Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, VA - Meadowbrook's Kristopher McNeil rushed for 116 yards and the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs beat Hopewell 13-6 and with a Deep Run lost, clinched the eighth seed in the Region 5B playoffs.

Meadowbrook led 7-6 at the half behind a Paul Davis one yard touchdown that followed a Hopewell score.

The Monarchs will meet Hermitage in the first round of the Region 5B playoffs next week. They last met in the postseason back in 2007, a 33-14 Panthers win.