Man in custody after reported White House threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Secret Service say they’ve taken a man into custody outside the White House after he approached an officer and made a comment about “dropped explosives,” WDCW reported.

Ervin Pettaway, 33, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on Friday along the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park. Secret Service claim that he approached one of their officers and said that he had “dropped explosives” nearby.

He was immediately taken into custody, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic was cleared, and K-9 teams swept the area. The scene was declared clear at 10:23.

Pettaway has been charged with one count of felony threats.