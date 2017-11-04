× Duquar enjoys sports, church, and bible study

RICHMOND, Va. — Duquar, 16, is a polite and soft spoken young man who is invested in the happiness of those around him.

He has dreams of being in the NBA, but his backup plan is to become a math teacher! Duquar does well academically and puts for this best effort at all times.

Duquar is hoping for a forever family where the parents will support his involvement with sports.

A day spent playing basketball or tossing a football around with family members, or rooting for his favorite sports teams on TV would be ideal for Duquar.

He also loves to attend the pro-wrestling matches when they come to his area.

Duquar finds solace and comfort in attending church service and bible study. He is very soft spoken and respectful.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.