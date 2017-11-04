Auction aims to make sure no child goes without a toy this holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother program hosted its annual auction Saturday to benefit families in need over the holiday season.

Bidders packed the Cultural Center of India for the 10th annual auction, which featured everything from week-long beach rentals to sports memorabilia and restaurant gifts cards. The evening also included a silent auction.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil served as auctioneer again this year.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Christmas Mother program, which makes sure no family is without food and no child is without toys and clothing during the holidays. The program also assists the elderly.

