Suspect arrested after body found in Midlothian driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said one suspect is in custody after a man's body was discovered in the driveway of a Midlothian home Saturday evening.

Police were dispatched to a report of an assault on Black Heath Road just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man's body in the driveway.

"A witness on scene supplied police with suspect information," Lt. Tim Kehoe with Chesterfield police said. "The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident."

Officials believe the incident is a domestic-related homicide.

Police are withholding the names of the victim and suspect until next of kin can be notified.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.