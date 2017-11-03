Will the warm weather continue through November?

RICHMOND, Va. — October 2017 was the tenth warmest on record, and it looks like November will end up being above normal as well.

The monthly outlook from the National Weather Service shows warmer-than-normal temperatures for most of the southern and eastern United States. This is a pattern that is produced by La Nina conditions in the Pacific.

The extended forecast models do not show any overwhelming evidence of our rainfall ending up much above or below normal.

In a typical November, Richmond picks up 3.24″ of liquid precipitation. In some years, we see our first snowflakes of the season.

The normal highs drop from the mid 60s to the mid 50s, and the normal lows drop from the lower 40s to the mid 30s.

We fall back to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. November 5th. We also lose 51 minutes of daylight by month’s end. Our sunset by the end of the month is at 4:51 p.m., the earliest sunset of the year.

