× Weekend Events: American Indian Pow Wow, Ashland Train Day, Fire, Flour & Fork

RICHMOND, Va. —

Friday, November 3, 6pm,

Panel Discussion at the L. Douglas Wilder Library & Learning Resource Center – Lecture Hall, featuring Alice Freeman – Healthy hearts, Plus II; Dr. Ralph Hodge, Pastor Second Baptist Church, Southside; Dr. Morris Henderson, Pastor, 31st Street Baptist Church; Dominic Barrett, Executive Director, Shalom Farms and Toby Vernon, Executive Director Engagement Coordinator, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Center for Lifelong Learning & Leadership at STVU. a reception follows the event. For more information visit vuu.edu/theology.

Through November 4

VCUarts is bringing some of the world’s most important figures in Islamic art to Richmond for a discussion on art/culture of the Islamic lands for the 7th biennial Hamed bin Khalifa Symposium on Islamic Art. This year’s conference focuses on contemporary Islamic art and will include a number of presentations addressing how Islamic art engages with contemporary politics, global capitalism, gender, religion and history, and how Western museums have approached collecting and curating the arts of the Islamic world. The Hamed bin Khalifa symposium November 2-4 and is open to the public, tickets are $10 per day. For details visit http://islamicartdoha.org/.

Fire, Flour & Fork – through November 5

A four-day gathering for the food curious, November 2nd-5th in and around Richmond, Virginia. It celebrates the best the Richmond region has to offer: its complex history, its rich artistic community and its established and rising culinary stars. What to expect: a curated mix of dining events, behind-the-scenes tours, demonstrations, talks from food and beverage producers, cookbook authors, chefs, bartenders and bakers. Highlights: Carnaval Latino on Clay, Saturday, November 4, 7:00pm 10:00pm, at The Valentine 1015 East Clay Street Richmond; Smoke on the Global BBQ, Friday, November 3, 5 – 8 pm, at American Legion Post, Midlothian; Chaat It Up, Sunday, November 5, 2 – 5 pm at The Valentine 1015 East Clay Street Richmond. Details visit https://fireflourandfork.com/

November 3, 8pm

Priest Tyaire’s hit play “Momma’s Boy” debits at the Altria Theater on Friday, at The Altria Theater 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, What happens when a mother holds on to her son too long? You’ll find out from an all-star cast that includes singer/songwriter Johnny Gill, actress Jackee Harry (227), Nephew Tommy (Steve Harvey Morning Show), Gary ‘Lil G’ Jenkins (from Silk), Dawn Robinson (En Vogue), R&B / Gospel artist Shirley Murdock, and others to tell the story of a how a man is forced to change the life of a “Momma’s Boy” and turn him into a grown man. Tickets at www.etix.com, or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849).

November 3-5,

November is Native American month, and Pow-Wow, an American Indian owned and operated company, is back with the 26th annual Great American Indian Exposition Pow-Wow and Show on in Richmond at The Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue. The American Indian Pow-Wow will feature the best in American Indian Dancing, Singing, Drumming, Arts, Crafts, Foods and Entertainment. Artisans from across the country will be selling their one of a kind turquoise, wampum, silver, and clothing. There will also be books for sale, music, and food. The celebration begins Friday for school children and The Pow-Wow is open to the public Saturday-10 am -6:30 pm, Sunday-11 am -6 pm. Grand entries and parade of nations will be Noon Saturday and Sunday. For more information contact Barry Richardson, 252-532-0821 or send e-mail to powwow@vance.net for discount coupon.

November 4, 1 – 4 pm

Oysters, BBQ….Battersea on the rolling lawn of Battersea in historic Petersburg. Fresh Virginia Oysters right off of the grill, Virginia barbecue lunch with traditional sides: cole slaw, beans, corn bread, with homemade cookies and brownies. Sample local wines, and Trapezium Brewery, located in Old Towne Petersburg, will be serving their beer. In addition to Oysters, BBQ…Battersea, a large display of Classic British cars will be on display on the lawn. Music will be provided by Kristie Kream and the Sugar Daddies and The 1768 Battersea Villa will be open for tours. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy the afternoon. This is a fundraiser for the Battersea Foundation, with their continued renovations of the Villa. In 2018, the Battersea Foundation will be celebrating the 250th birthday of the historic Villa. For more information visit http://batterseafound.org/.

Ashland Train Day is November 4,

Ashland Train Day takes place in the heart of Ashland, Virginia–“the Center of the Universe!” Train Day is an event for the whole family with music, games, model trains, children’s train rides, food, railroad related vendors, displays and of course our mascots – Cinder and Tender Bear. Free and open to the public. Due to limited parking, satellite parking is located in the Ashland-Junction (Roses) Shopping Center and St. Ann’s Church on Snead Street. Ashland Train Day is sponsored by the Ashland Main Street Association. For more information visit http://ashlandtrainday.com/

Enrichmond Foundation Evergreen Cemetery Engagement Workshop November 4

The Enrichmond Foundation is holding an engagement workshop at Evergreen Cemetery, located at 50 Evergreen Rd, Richmond, Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to noon to get the community’s valuable input on the restoration of the historic and sacred grounds. Participants will break out into groups to provide input in four areas of Evergreen planning: environment, history, community uses and implementation. Polling will be conducted throughout the event, and participants will engage in hands-on activities and learn about Evergreen’s current state, history and future uses. For more information, visit https://enrichmond.org/.