RICHMOND, Va. – Local fashion blogger Shanna Battle visits to talk classic closet staples. Shanna chats about the 12 universal wardrobe staples that can be dressed up or dressed down to fit any occasion. Shanna also talks about ways to update your wardrobe without breaking your wallet by using online consignment services, such as swap.com. For more information on this and all things fashion you can check out Shanna at http://meandminnie.com/ or follow her on Instagram at @meandminnie.