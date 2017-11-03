Police: Woman murdered boyfriend in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman was arrested and charged with murdering her boyfriend in their South Richmond home.

Shatema Smith, 37, of Frank Road, is charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection to the September 19 of her boyfriend Montez Matthews.

Matthews, 33, was found dead in the Frank Road home.

He had been shot multiple times.

“Detectives quickly developed Ms. Smith as a suspect in the killing,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “She was located in Raleigh, N.C. on September 22. She was extradited to Richmond and charged on October 25.”

“My brother was everything to me,” Montez Matthews’ brother Kenny said in the days after the shooting. “We [did] everything together. Now we can’t even communicate no more, you know what I mean?”

Kenny said when he got the call that Montez had not show up for work, his gut feeling was to send police by his house to check on him.

“He’d give you the clothes off his back. He had a heart of gold,” Kenny said. “I appreciate the [police department’s] hard work and dedication. We just want justice now.”