Richmonders stand outside in bathrobes for fourth annual Big LeByrdski

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders stood outside in their bathrobes Friday night in order to help the Byrd Theatre for the fourth annual Big LeByrdski.

The event was put on by the Center of the Universe Brewing Company and the Byrd Theatre Foundation to bring the cult classic, "The Big Lewbowski" back to the big screen.

The Center of the Universe Brewing Company offered two specialty beers, COTU's El Duderino and White Russian Milk Stout. Both beer and ticket purchases went back to the Byrd Theatre Foundation to help pay for maintenance and renovations to the theatre.

Last month the theatre replaced 234 seats from the original seats that were put into the theatre over 90 years ago.

“We’re a really big fan of the new seats because the old ones were always falling apart so the nice new ones are awesome,” said Rob Rhoton, a regular at the Byrd. “We come here all time at least three times a month so the new ones are great.”

WTVR Intern John hood wrote this article.