Reward increased to $3,500 in murder of man riding bike home from work

RICHMOND, Va. -- The reward has been increased for tips leading to an arrest in a double shooting that killed a man, riding his bike home from work and injured a 9-year old girl.

Victor A. Harris, 57, was headed home from Dunn's Barbecue, where he worked for 30 years, when he was shot at the corner of Pollock Street and 5th Avenue on the night off September 9.

Police say both Harris, and the 9-year-old girl on a nearby porch, had nothing to do with the shooting.

“We are particularly interested in the identity of the three young men who were shooting on the block that night,” said Detective Jon Bridges. “They fled the scene and got into a small black sedan, parked about a block away. So, anybody with information about that or what this was about is encouraged to call."

Bridges said that black sedan was parked on the 3300 block of 4th Ave.

Police say Crime Stoppers and ATF have provided money to increase the reward in the case to $3,500 for information leading to arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information that could help police should call Major Crimes Detectives J. Bridges 804-646-4494. They may also contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.