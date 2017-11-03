Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

Oysters, BBQ....Battersea on the rolling lawn of Battersea in historic Petersburg. Fresh Virginia Oysters right off of the grill, Virginia barbecue lunch with traditional sides: cole slaw, beans, corn bread, with homemade cookies and brownies. Sample local wines, and Trapezium Brewery, located in Old Towne Petersburg, will be serving their beer.

In addition to Oysters, BBQ...Battersea, a large display of Classic British cars will be on display on the lawn. Music will be provided by Kristie Kream and the Sugar Daddies and The 1768 Battersea Villa will be open for tours. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy the afternoon. This is a fundraiser for the Battersea Foundation, with their continued renovations of the Villa

In 2018, the Battersea Foundation will be celebrating the 250th birthday of the historic Villa. For more information visit http://batterseafound.org/.