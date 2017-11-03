Mayor Stoney says renovations taking too long in scathing letter to school leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called out the Richmond School Board Friday morning in a letter. The letter was addressed to the School Board expressing how “disappointed” Stoney was that the school board had missed their deadline to present recommendations for improving Richmond Public School facilities.

“I’m always in a hurry and I think we want to get this plan right, but we want to have enough time to actually ensure we can make something happen​,” said Stoney.

The School Board had planned to discuss suggestions for the plan by October 16, but never did.

The mayor says he wants the board to move quickly to come up with a plan, so he can figure out how the city will help fund it.

Johnathan Young, a Richmond School Board member, said the mayor is right.

“The Mayor is precisely correct, his assessment is spot on,” Young said. “We've been in office 10 months and we still have students for example in George Mason Elementary school where rodents are crawling across desks. I’m sorry this is inexcusable.”

Dawn Paige, Chairwoman of the School Board, said the board has not lacked by any means.

“The School Board has not demonstrated a lack of action by any means. The administration has been working diligently to provide the board with a comprehensive facilities plan,” Paige said. “The board wants to get this right so that we are not faced with a lopsided district that we are now dealing with and look forward to community input on options.”

The school board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the School Board Room on the 17th floor of City Hall.

WTVR Intern John hood contributed to this article.