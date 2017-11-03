Man with Richmond arrest warrant caught lying on gun application

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN, Va. – A man wanted in Richmond was flagged trying to buy a gun in Powhatan on Thursday. The man had a warrant out for his arrest, associated with a domestic incident in Richmond, according to Crime Insider sources.

His background check red flagged when he tried purchasing a gun at the American Family Pawn and Guns in Powhatan.

"I had two people in here that were acting relatively strange,” Kevin Penrose, owner of Powhatan Guns.

Earlier in the morning, surveillance video captured at least three suspects taking turns trying to kick their way into the pawn shop. The alarm scared them off.

About 35 minutes later, at a jewelry store in Chesterfield the same thieves were successful.

Powhatan deputies said, “they hit the jewelry store wearing the same clothes."

Powhatan deputies searched the suspects’ car. One suspect was arrested, one detained and taken in for questioning.

Later in the day, when the system flagged the man trying to buy a gun, Crime Insider sources said he lied on his gun application about prior incidents.

There is nothing official about a connection to the break ins and his arrest, but deputies said the investigation will be thorough.

“You know gun shop falls under ATF, so even an attempt break in is a felony,” Penrose said.