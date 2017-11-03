Laughter is good for the soul

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Director of CancerLINC Denise Kranich, visits to fill us in on their fun annual event ‘Here’s Laughing at You, Cancer’ comedy show. Denise, who is a survivor, is joined by two other survivors, Steven Thompson and William Ford McGee. Both Steven and William will be on stage at the event sharing their personal stories. This year’s show is Wednesday, November 8th at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Short Pump starting at 7pm. This unique shoe is the perfect opportunity to bring a cancer warrior and to laugh instead of cry, all while supporting a great cause. For more information you can visit http://www.cancerlinc.org/comedy