Highland Springs downs Varina 28-7

Highland Springs, Va. - Behind 3 touchdown passes from D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs finished a 9-1 regular season with a 28-7 win over longtime rival Varina in Week 11.

Waller hit Billy Kemp, Antwane Wells, and Johnathan Carey for his scores, and Rayquan Smith added another score on the ground.

Varina tied the game in the second quarter with their only score of the night, a 16 yard TD pass from Brion Logan to Samond Pinchback. The Blue Devils finish the regular season at 7-3 and should be the #5 seed in the 5A playoffs which gets them a road trip to L.C. Bird next week. The Springers will host Mills Godwin in the first round.