Driver’s car struck by chunk of concrete teens tossed from overpass

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man says he and his wife are lucky to be alive after concrete landed on their car after it was thrown from an overpass.

Police said the crime happened on the Allen Avenue overpass Wednesday.

“We were going to visit a friend for dinner and coming from downtown and went through Downtown Expressway toll plaza,” said the man, who does not want to be identified. “We were accelerating out of the toll plaza middle lane and a large object went flying over the fence and landed in the roadway right in front of our car we struck it with the front right of our car.”

The man says he immediately pulled to the shoulder and got out of his car. He said he looked up and kids were on the overpass above.

“Pretty shaken up and by the time we pulled over we were able to identify four to five juveniles who took off running,” he said.

The victim immediately called police.

“They advised that it is an issue they’ve seen before, but it’s difficult to catch because they run away and need the communities help in identifying.” he said.

Police say while they don’t have any other documented reports they are investigating this case.

The victim says although the concrete caused a couple hundred dollars worth of damage to his car, he realizes it could have been much worse.

“Thankfully those things can be fixed but thankfully nobody was injured from it,” he said. “Could have wrecked, could have been killed,” he added.

The Richmond Police Department says this is considered a class 6 felony. CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone says class 6 felonies are punishable up to five years in jail and a $2,500 fine.