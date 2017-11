Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been transported to the hospital after being thrown from his SUV when it flipped over on Hull Street Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 18000 block of Hull Street Road, near Woodlake Village Parkway.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

