Deputies arrest ‘major source’ of area cocaine, heroin distribution

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 42-year-old man they called a “major source of cocaine and heroin distribution” in metro Richmond.

Investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Corey Lamont Stanley became the focus of their investigation over the summer.

“After a thorough investigation, narcotics investigators arrested Stanley on October 30, 2017,” Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said. “When Stanley was arrested he was found to be in possession of approximately 1,126 grams of cocaine and approximately 200 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.”

Stanley, of Henrico, was charged two felony counts of transporting controlled substances into Virginia and two felony counts of manufacturing, selling or possessing controlled substances, all of which are felonies.

Stanley is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and are working with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on the case.

This is a developing story