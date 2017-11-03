CBS releases holiday special lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the holiday season inches closer, CBS has released the dates several beloved Christmas classics will air on the Tiffany Network.

"Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman," the "I Love Lucy Christmas Special" as well as the 34th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will all once again air on CBS 6.

But there are also some fun Thanksgiving-themed episodes of your favorite CBS shows.

Friday, Nov. 3

Hawaii Five-0 -- 9 p.m.

Halloween Themed

“Kama’oma’o, ka ‘aina huli hana (At Kama’oma’o, the Land of Activities”

Monday, Nov. 20

Kevin Can Wait -- 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“Cooking Up A Storm”

9JKL -- 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“Make Thanksgiving Great Again”

Scorpion -- 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“It’s Raining Men (of War)”

Tuesday, Nov. 21

NCIS -- 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“Ready or Not"

Bull -- 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“Thanksgiving”

Thursday, Nov. 23

Life In Pieces -- 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“Testosterone Martyr Baked Knife”

Monday, Nov. 27

Superior Donuts -- 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Themed

“Thanks for Nothing”

Saturday, Nov. 25

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire -- 8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe -- 8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus -- 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer -- 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade – Beginning at 10 a.m. on CBS 6 (click here to check out last year's broadcast)

Saturday, Dec. 9

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer -- 8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman -- 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns -- 9:30 p.m. Spl-R)

Friday, Dec. 22

I Love Lucy Christmas Special -- 8 p.m.

The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color -- 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Rebroadcast -- 9 a.m. 11 a.m.

Mike Goldberg conducts the Central Virginia Wind Symphony -- from 5 to 6 p.m. (click here for last year's broadcast)