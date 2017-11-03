× Sweet Breanna loves to entertain people

RICHMOND, Va. — Breanna is a charismatic teenager, who is extremely loving and creative!

You will never be bored around this sweet girl! Breanna loves to entertain people with her stories and conversation.

She is extremely friendly and has a great sense of humor.

Breanna loves all types of animals and really has a way with them.

She even enjoys taking care of them! Her favorite activities are listening to music and making arts and crafts.

She also enjoys playing with all kinds of toys everything from, Legos, dolls, coloring books, and even cars and trucks.

She likes to be helpful around the house by doing chores and assisting preparing meals.

She requires a lot of care, but she definitely makes up for it with love and affection.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.