A taste of the tropics with Sweet Leanne’s Pineapple Whip

RICHMOND, Va. – Leanne Fletcher of ‘Big Herm’s Kitchen’ joins us to blend up her tasty dessert drink called Pineapple Whip. This quick and easy treat comes together in minutes and can be layered with fresh fruit or your favorite libation. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. Richmond, VA 23219, and for more information you can visit http://www.bighermscatering.com/

SWEET DELICIOUS PINEAPPLE WHIP

Ingredients:

10 oz of coconut milk

½ cup pineapple juice

2 ½ cup pineapple frozen chunks

Directions:

In a blender add in all ingredients. Blend on high until all if blended. Scraping sides in between.