RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia-based resident Jane Radford won top honors at the 2017 Virginia State Fair when she competed in the Great American SPAM® Championship with her SPAMALICIOUS Spinach Quiche. Jane stopped by our LIVE show to re-create the award-winning recipe for us. For this recipe and many more tasty dishes please visit http://www.spam.com/recipes

Virginia This Morning airs Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. on CBS 6.