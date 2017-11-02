Richmond store gives hundreds of shoes to area Christmas Mother organizations

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-owned Saxon Shoes awarded four Central Virginia Christmas Mother organizations with a big donation Thursday.

Company officials presented representatives from the Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mothers with hundreds of pairs of shoes, over 1,000 pairs of socks and hundreds of T-shirts.

“Seeing how hard our community works to support those less fortunate drives us to always help in any way we can,” Saxon Shoes President Gary Weiner-Saxon said. “Our hope is to inspire others to help in any way they can through the Christmas mother program and our Shoes for the Needy program.”

The Christmas Mother programs work to make sure area families do not go without food and that children have toys, books or clothing during the holidays. The groups also provide gifts to needy elderly residents.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil will return as auctioneer at the 2017 Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Live and Silent Auction Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center of India.

Tickets, which are still available, are $60 per person. Call 804-768-8818 for more information.