Recent violence leads to cancellation of John Marshall homecoming

RICHMOND, Va. – School and law enforcement officials have decided to cancel Friday’s homecoming football game between John Marshall and Thomas Jefferson high schools.

A statement issued by Richmond Public Schools stated that the Friday game and Saturday dance will be cancelled. The John Marshall Athletic Director said the game will be rescheduled, but no date has been set.

A school spokesperson cited recent events as the reason. The decision was made in conjunction with Richmond Police Department, after two shootings Wednesday.

A teen was shot in the 200 block of West Hill street in Richmond, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after that shooting, a fight on a school bus led to shots fired at bus 74. Parents said a student on the bus sent a text message urging a person to show up with a weapon when the bus stopped at the corner of Sussex and Whitcomb Streets.

There were about 12 students on board when four shots were fired. No one was injured.

The two schools were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

“Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our students, staff and other attendees of these events,” said Kenita Bowers, with Richmond schools. “We recognize the inconvenience of this cancellation and are disappointed that the actions of a few individuals have disrupted this special occasion for our deserving athletes and students.”