Rebelle Con comes to Richmond!

RICHMOND, Va. – Rebelle Con is a weekend long lifestyle design conference for entrepreneurial women across Central Virginia. Founding partners Shannon Soriano Greenwood and Anika Horn visit to discuss how this conference is aimed at inspiring and empowering women to craft their best selves, lives and businesses. The conference will be held Friday through Sunday, November 9th through 11th at various locations across Richmond. To purchase tickets or learn the full list of speakers, workshops and schedules, please visit https://www.rebellecon.com/

Virginia This Morning airs Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. on CBS 6.