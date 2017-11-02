October 2017: 10th warmest on record

RICHMOND, Va. — October can feature a wide variety of temperatures. This October was warm, finishing almost four degrees above normal. This made October 2017 the tenth warmest on record, since records began in 1880.

After a dry September, Richmond received almost five inches of rain, which is about two inches above normal.

This was not the case everywhere. While it was wet for parts of the metro and east, but other sections, including southern Virginia, stayed much drier.

The latest drought monitor mirrors the rainfall distribution from the month, but previous months are also taken into account.

