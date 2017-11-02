Nurse delivers her own baby in car outside hospital where she works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Some things in life you just can't prepare for, like having a baby in your car outside the hospital where you work.

That happened to a couple from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Luckily, mom is a nurse who said she can now add 'Labor and Delivery' to her resume.

Meet Ella Katherine, the newest member of the Michael family.

She has quite the interesting birth story.

"It was about 25-30 minutes after my water broke that she decided she wanted to be here," Ella's mom Katie Michael said.

Katie Michael's water broke during rush hour on October 27, a Friday.

The couple got stuck in traffic on the way to the hospital and braced themselves for the inevitable.

"I knew she was going to be born in the car because she started coming out," Katie explained.

Ella Katherine Michael was born October 27 at 5:25 p.m.

Katie actually picked the time because she delivered her own baby outside of the emergency room at Pinnacle Health in Harrisburg, where she works as a nurse.

"I do a lot of the units in the hospital but L&D is not one of them were joking that I can add L&D now because I was my own L&D nurse," Katie said.

Meanwhile, George Michael, dad, ran inside to get some help.

"I didn't know what was actually happening. Usually, you have a baby in a hospital, not in the car," he said.

Born 7 pounds 8 ounces, the Michael family says Ella is a healthy and happy baby girl.