How you can donate leftover Halloween candy to US troops overseas

RICHMOND, Va. — Parents, there is an easy way to get some of that Halloween candy away from your children while teaching your little ones a powerful lesson about giving, service and sacrifice.

This week all Richmond-area Kool Smiles dental offices are collecting candy for Operation Troop Treats.

Dentists said the donated candy will be shipped to soldiers overseas.

“They often have excess that the parents are trying to get rid of because they don’t want their child eating as much candy, ” Dr. Tom Sagera told KFSM.

And every child who donates 25 pieces of unopened candy will receive a toy.

All the candy brought to Kool Smiles will be sent in care packages to U.S. troops overseas who can’t be home for the holidays.

“Veterans Day and Thanksgiving are two times of the year that we need to be thankful, and remembering those people who are serving for us and give them an extra treat from home, ” Sagera said.

Along with candy, the dentist offices will also be sending dental kits and letters of appreciation to troops.

People can donate candy through Saturday, Nov .4 at area Kool Smiles offices:

RICHMOND

3824 Mechanicsville Pike

Richmond, VA 23223

(804) 321-5665

Thursday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

RICHMOND

4722 N. Southside Plaza St.

Richmond, VA 23224

(804) 319-5665

Thursday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

400-C Southpark Blvd.

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

(804) 526-4889

Thursday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

FREDERICKSBURG

3533 Plank Rd.

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

(540) 736-4949

Thursday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM