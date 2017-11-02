Mom finds heroin mixed in with 3-year-old child’s Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK HILL, WV -- Police in West Virginia continue to investigate after a parent said she found heroin mixed in with her child's Halloween candy.

Police told WVNS a mother found the drug wrapped in a rubber glove when she checked her three-year-old child's Halloween candy.

She called police, who responded to her home and tested the substance.

Preliminary test results determined the substance was heroin.

"That's scary, this alone made me, I'm never going to take her trick-or-treating again," mother Stacey Norris said.

The investigation into how the drug ended up in the child's bag remained ongoing.