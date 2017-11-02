Final Score Friday Game of the Week: Deep Run at Mills Godwin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Final Score Friday Game of the Week will spotlight a West End Colonial District rivalry that has become quite intense since it began back in 2003 as Deep Run makes the short trip to Mills Godwin.

However, this year's game will have more on the line than ever before. The winner will advance to the Region Five B playoffs while the loser is out.

"We're looking forward to playing Deep Run on Friday night" Mills Godwin Head Coach Ron Strine said. "It's a backyard rival. For these kind of games, your always are up. You got to get up for it. When you play a rivalry game like this, you will always remember it."

"We talked about it yesterday, we needed to be Godwin at practice" Deep Run Head Coach Chad Hornik said. "Both Ron Strine and Gary Chilcoat are very smart coaches. They have been doing it a lot longer probably than I have been alive. They know their stuff."

Mills Godwin has the overall series lead 9-5 but Deep Run won last year's meeting 21-14. For the Wildcats, a win would mark the second time in school history they have made the playoffs two years straights. An Eagles win would give them their fourth playoff appearance since 2000 and their first since 2013.