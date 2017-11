Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Both Richmond and Chesterfield Dive Teams are searching for a second person who disappeared when their boat capsized at Falling Creek Reservoir.

Around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, a boat tipped and sent two people into the water, confirmed Captain Spenser with Richmond Fire. One person made it to shore but the second person did not.

Crews are on scene diving to find the second person.

They will continue to dive until either recovery or conditions become too hazardous.