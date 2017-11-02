RICHMOND, Va. — Police released photos and video of a man wanted for stealing from Comcast.

“[He] reportedly stole tools from a Comcast vehicle parked along the 100 block of East Main Street,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Surveillance video shows a male opening the door of the vehicle and going inside. The victim stated he noticed the items were missing a few days later.”

The incident occurred between Thursday Sept. 14 and Saturday Sept. 16, according to police.

Police described the suspect as black male with a slender build. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black Adidas jacket with white stripes, black pants, and black tennis shoes

Anyone with any information was asked to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.