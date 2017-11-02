Bus slams into Richmond day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one was injured after a bus with children on board crashed into a day care facility on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Imani Learning Center in the 7500 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

Officials said the day care bus driver was in the process of parking the vehicle in front of the building when he or she "accidentally" accelerated.

Then the bus crossed the sidewalk and slammed into the building, breaking a window.

Police said the children on board the bus and inside school were not injured.

There has been no word yet on whether the driver will face any charges.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

