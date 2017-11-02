Wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-64 ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four people were hurt Thursday morning when a driver, attempting to elude police, crashed after driving the wrong way on an Interstate 64 ramp.

The incident began at about 12:25 a.m., when police in Richmond's Whitcomb Court neighborhood said they attempted to stop a car reported stolen from Chesterfield County.

The driver, police said, refused to stop. The car sped off toward Mechanicsville Turnpike and then onto Interstate 64 east.

While on the interstate ramp, the driver drove across a grassy area, and ended up headed in the wrong direction on the ramp, police said.

It was there, the suspect's car collided with another car. The other car had four people inside.

The four people in the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people in the suspect's car fled the scene, but were captured by police within minutes.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.