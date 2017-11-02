× Man buys one ticket, wins $10 million from Virginia Lottery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Woody Simmons flashed his million-dollar smile for the cameras.

Actually, it was more like a $10 million smile.

Simmons, a postal worker from Maryland, flashed that smile while he picked up a $10 million check from the Virginia Lottery.

Simmons won the Virginia Lottery’s new Scratcher game — Extreme Millions — when he stopped to shop at Optimax Service Center in Woodbridge.

“I thought, ‘Well, let me take a chance,'” Simmons said when he saw the sign advertising the lottery game.

And when he found out he scratched off a $10 million winner?

“I just screamed in my car with all the windows up!” he recalled.

Simmons had a choice of taking the full $10 million prize — paid out over 30 years — or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes.

He took the cash.