We *jammed To The Blues with The Tom Euler Band

RICHMOND, Va. – Local blues sensation, Tom Euler is the front man of his award-winning band. We enjoyed two great performances by this talented ensemble, which includes guitarist and vocalist Tom Euler, Lucy Kilpatrick on keyboard, Von’ Jose Roberts on bass and Michael Behlmar on drums.  You can catch the band this Thursday, November 2nd at 6pm at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center in Newport News, and again  Saturday, November 4th at 3pm at The Shops at High Street in Williamsburg.  For more info visit https://tomeuler.com/