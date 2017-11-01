West End water main break closes Three Chopt Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A detour has been established around a water main break in western Henrico County.

The break happened where Three Chopt Road intersects with Foster Road, near Henrico Doctor’s Hospital.

“Crews have closed all lanes of Three Chopt Road between Skipwith and Horsepen roads to repair a broken water main,” a spokesperson for Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities said. “Residents living in the affected area off Three Chopt are encouraged to access their homes by way of Skipwith, Glenside Drive, Forest Avenue or Patterson Avenue.”

Crews are working to figure where the break is located, how it occurred, and how long it might take to repair the damage and reopen the road.

Water is coming out of several breaks in pavement along the entire 7400 block of Three Chopt.

This is a developing story.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.