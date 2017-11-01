Petersburg city clean-up day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. - Mayor Samuel Parham of the City of Petersburg talks with us about an important upcoming city-wide initiative, the ‘Trash & Grass’ cleanup. City employees, elected officials and Petersburg residents will join forces to clean up Petersburg on Saturday, November 4th from 1pm to 3pm. Following the event will be a Cookout Celebration at the Union Train Station. To sign-up call (804) 324-4014 or email ambassadors@petersburg-va.org. For more information you can visit http://www.petersburgva.gov/index.aspx?NID=873

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}