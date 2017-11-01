× Newport News substitute bus driver arrested for sending inappropriate texts to 15-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 54-year-old Newport News substitute bus driver has been arrested in for allegedly sending inappropriate and sexual text messages to a 15-year-old Hampton girl, reports WTKR.

The girl reported the messages to police on September 13.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that alcohol was involved in the incident.

The man, 54-year-old Timothy Mears Dixon, was interviewed at Newport News Police Headquarters on October 27. After the interview, he was arrested and charged with one count each of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dixon was taken to the Newport News City Jail.

Newport News City Public Schools confirms Dixon has served as a substitute bus driver with the school system since December 2013. He has been suspended without pay.